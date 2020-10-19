Nevada City squatting suspect arrested on burglary and vandalism charges

A Nevada City woman who authorities say was illegally renting out rooms to fellow squatters found new lodging Sunday at the Nevada County Jail.

Amanda Lynn Carlson, 39, was booked on second-degree burglary and vandalism charges, and remained in custody Monday on a $50,000 bond, jail records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 16000 block of Cooper Road, after receiving a call of possible trespassers who were squatting at the residence, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

“The reporting party indicated that the residence should be vacant, as it is owned by family who lives out of state,” Trygg said in an email. “The property owner’s daughter happened to be in the area and decided to check on the residence.”

According to Trygg, the daughter noticed several vehicles that were not known to her parked at the residence.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with several people on the property, Trygg said.

“Two of those individuals reported they were renting space on the property from the suspect, Amanda Carlson,” he said. “Through investigation it was determined that Carlson had been living on the property since November 2019.”

Carlson had caused more than $1,000 in damage to the residence and also reportedly stolen several items from the property, Trygg said.

