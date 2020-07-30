Nevada City robbery suspect accused of grabbing keys from woman’s bra

A Grass Valley man accused of grabbing a woman’s keys from her bra before taking items from her vehicle remained jailed Thursday under $100,000 in bond, authorities said.

Garrett Hadley Stevens, 36, faces felony charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Nevada City police arrested Stevens after responding around noon Wednesday to a hotel in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, Lt. Paul Rohde said.

Police heard about a domestic incident involving a knife, and were told the suspect was circling a parking lot on a red sports bike. The suspect was gone when they arrived, though they spoke with the victim — an ex-girlfriend of Stevens who named him as the suspect, Rohde said.

The victim told police that she and Stevens had argued over her car keys, he added.

“The suspect wanted the keys,” the lieutenant said. “She didn’t want to give them up. He produced a knife.”

Stevens then reached into the woman’s bra, where she had her keys, and took them. He went to her vehicle, took a cell phone and other items, and then left, Rohde said.

Officers spotted Stevens around midnight in that area. They then arrested him without incident, he added.

