Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

5:18 p.m. – A caller from French Avenue reported as he was driving up the street there was a male subject stumbling and seemed very intoxicated. He then turned around and started banging on the caller’s car and left a big dent.

5:55 p.m. – A caller from Glenwood Drive reported the drone was back inside their yard, and reported it had happened every night since January.

7:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female dancing in front of the store and disturbing customers from entering. The caller said the dancer was making people uncomfortable.

8:45 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject inside the post office twirling something in his fingers and talking to himself.

9:40 p.m. – A caller working security on Sutton Way reported finding a backpack with a pistol in it. The caller advised there were other weapons as well.

10:59 a.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported their tires had been slashed.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:21 a.m. – A caller from David Way reported a buck with cables in his antlers, very tangled and getting agitated. On call back, it was reported that someone had cut the cables and the deer had wandered off into the woods with cables still on the antlers but no longer stuck.

8:59 a.m. – A caller from Highgrader Road reported a missing emu.

10:26 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported the trail along the roadside is very slippery and unsafe for walking.

3:42 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported he is a mail carrier and a male subject was causing a disturbance and wouldn’t let the caller leave and is standing in the way.

5:46 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a red sedan with an alarm going off and possibly occupied because the back windows were fogged up.

6:36 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported two males who said they were with PG&E pulled up to the caller’s fence. The two were associated with a small pickup that had a sign reading “Road Safety.” PG&E advised they do not work for them. One male had long dark hair and a beard.

8:47 p.m. – A caller from Tammy Way reported a juvenile who stole a golf cart from the country club. The caller was not pressing charges but would like its location to return to the rightful owners.

9:08 p.m. – A caller from Easy Street reported ongoing issues with thefts from his residence and a vehicle that keeps parking across the street from his house is there now.