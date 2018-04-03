Nevada City Police Blotter: Person asked to leave six times, comes back

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported an embezzled vehicle. The car was rented and due back on March 23. A be-on-the-lookout was issued.

9:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Colfax Avenue and Tinloy Street reported a transient drinking a tall beer.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Church Street reported someone that lives in a basement selling drugs due to the type of people that have been going in and out of the residence lately.

12:59 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Northridge Drive and Horizon Circle reported a fox standing in the middle of the road. The caller believed the fox had rabies because it just stood there panting. The fox ran off while the caller was on the line and the caller was concerned because there were children in the area.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Slate Creek Road reported a house he put up for sale is on Craigslist for rent. The caller didn't create the ad. The caller disconnected when placed on hold. The caller had already contacted Craigslist to have the ad removed.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a customer saying she gave the clerk $100 when she didn't. The caller reviewed the tape and it showed it to the woman however she was still not pleased.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone she had asked to leave six times already was still in the area.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported theft of a bicycle.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported someone kept bringing a dog into a business. The caller said she was previously advised they couldn't kick anyone out without the police present. The person with the dog was advised of trespassing laws.

Tuesday

1:32 a.m. — A person was pulled over near the corner of West Main Street and Alta Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported her sister that had beat her up earlier was back at the house.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported hearing a gunshot from behind her house. The caller said she looked outside and saw a vehicle. The caller said she believed her neighbors shoot on their property in order to retaliate when she makes noise on hers. The caller didn't know who the neighbors were and had never seen them doing that, only heard.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley drive reported a transient in the post office refusing to leave. An arrest was made on charges of a parole violation.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported people came into the caller's residence and said they were from the county's energy assistance program. The people didn't have identification. They were taking pictures with their cell phones.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue Extension reported a woman that wasn't supposed to be in the area due to her starting fires had been sleeping at the end of the caller's property recently.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported receiving threats via text messages after her vehicle burned the previous day in Nevada City.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Ladino Avenue reported a neighbor's dog just attacked another dog. The caller had part of it on video.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an elderly man and woman had been drinking and harassing people and arguing with each other. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lindley Avenue reported a strange man in front of a school.

— Ross Maak