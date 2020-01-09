Nevada City man to face trial in shooting of roommate

The 60-year-old man sounded calm in a recording as he spoke to a dispatcher, telling her he needed a police officer and that his roommate tried to attack him.

After she asked him if he was injured, Timothy Meisenheimer responded, ”I shot him … I need an ambulance.”

The call was played during a Thursday preliminary hearing in Nevada County Superior Court into the evidence against Meisenheimer. The Nevada City resident has been charged with assault with a firearm. Meisenheimer also faces special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting of his roommate. He faces a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted on all accusations.

A judge on Thursday found enough evidence to advance the case to trial.

Meisenheimer told the dispatcher he had used a .357 Magnum and had placed it on the coffee table. He was directed to go outside when officers arrived.

Nevada City Police Sgt. Luke Holdcroft testified that he interviewed the victim, who stated that the two men had argued and that Meisenheimer stood up from the couch and shot him. He denied the argument had ever turned physical.

Holdcroft testified that Meisenheimer smelled of alcohol when he was taken into custody. On cross-examination, he said that Meisenheimer did not appear overly intoxicated.

The victim told Holdcroft he had known Meisenheimer for about 20 years and the shooting was out of character for him.

“You can’t knock the guy for feeling threatened,” Holdcroft said the victim told him, adding that he had never seen Meisenheimer with a firearm.

The victim said he thought his roommate “just freaked out” and later apologized to him, Holdcroft testified.

Nevada City Police Officer Kelsey Hess testified that the victim told her he never touched Meisenheimer.

She also testified that in 2018, she pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop and the victim, who was the passenger, gave her a false name.

Defense attorney Courtney Abril, who represents Meisenheimer, pointed to that testimony to impeach the victim’s credibility, and argued his statements after the shooting to different officers “don’t line up.”

“This (case) is not about who shot who,” Abril told Judge Linda Sloven, saying it was clear Meisenheimer shot his roommate. “The question is why.”

Abril argued that Meisenheimer shot the other man in self-defense, noting he only shot him once and then called for help.

Sloven called the case unusual, but said the details that need to be examined were missing from the testimony presented during the preliminary hearing.

The judge did not find enough evidence for the self-defense argument, saying there needed to be proof Meisenheimer felt the threat was real and justified shooting the roommate.

She found enough evidence to hold Meisenheimer for trial on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as the special allegations. He was set for arraignment on Jan. 24.

