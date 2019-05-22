Nevada City man faces life in prison on child sex accusations

Michael Sean O’Dell



Michael O’Dell, accused of sexually abusing a child, faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all his charges, a Nevada County prosecutor said.

O’Dell, 45, Nevada City, waived his preliminary hearing last week, leading prosecutors to file updated charges in anticipation of a Friday hearing in Nevada County Superior Court.

Prosecutors in court documents state he’s now charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of two different children under 14. O’Dell also faces a charge of raping an unconscious person, the third victim in the case.

Additionally, O’Dell faces a special allegation that would increase his maximum possible sentence to life in prison, if a jury convicted him of charges involving multiple victims.

O’Dell is accused of sexually abusing two children between Dec. 31, 2014, and Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors also allege O’Dell had sex with an adult on Nov. 15, 2014, when that person was under the influence of an intoxicating controlled substance and couldn’t resist, court records state.

Authorities said they arrested O’Dell in October after investigating reports of abuse. O’Dell was a cook in the Nevada County Jail at the time of his arrest. He remained jailed Wednesday without bond.

