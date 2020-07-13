Nevada City man charged with criminal threat, held on $100K bond

The suspect in a mini-crime spree that included throwing paint on multiple vehicles outside a Nevada City business remained in custody Monday on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

Kristopher Conroy Vlatko, 28, of Nevada City, was booked Sunday into the Nevada County Jail on a felony charge of making criminal threats, jail records state.

The incidents began just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a caller from Long Street reporting that a former employee was threatening him with a bat, dispatch reports stated. The man reportedly then left in a truck.

A second caller from a business on Searls Avenue called 45 minutes later to report the man was in the parking lot and was throwing paint on vehicles. The business’ security guard was threatening to Taser him, the dispatch report stated. The man was described as having red paint on his face and hands, and seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He then left in the truck and was driving in reverse down the street.

Vlatko was arrested in connection with the first incident, Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde said. He faces no other charges.

