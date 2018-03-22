Nevada City man charged in interstate marijuana trafficking conspiracy after nearly 1,300 pounds of pot seized

SACRAMENTO — A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment Thursday against Jose Gregorio Luna, 33, of Nevada City, charging him with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced in a release.

According to court documents, Luna operated an interstate marijuana trafficking operation that distributed marijuana from Nevada County in California to Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Tennessee. On March 13, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Luna's residence and seized 1,283 pounds of marijuana and 576 marijuana plants.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Quinn Hochhalter and Justin Lee are prosecuting the case, the release stated.

If convicted, Luna faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Source: Office of the United States Attorney, Eastern District of California