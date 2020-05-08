Nevada City man arrested on kidnapping charge

Hunter Howe



A Nevada City man remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail on a $100,000 bond after being arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges, authorities said.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial 911 calls around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, dispatch reports state. A caller from Red Dog Road reported a van drove by with a woman screaming for help from the passenger side.

Because of the location just outside city limits, a Nevada City police officer responded as well, said Officer Brian Fish. Deputies were unable to locate the van, but were given information the vehicle might have been seen at a motel on Zion Street, Fish said.

According to Fish, when an officer arrived at the motel in the 700 block of Zion Street, he contacted the suspect, identified as Hunter Nicholas Howe, 21.

“He said it was just a misunderstanding,” Fish said, adding Howe characterized the incident as a verbal argument.

As officers were attempting to locate the victim, her mother called 911 to report her daughter had been assaulted. The mother said she was taking her to the hospital.

Officers met them at the hospital, where the woman was treated and released, Fish said.

The woman told them she had been staying with Howe at the motel and got into an argument with him as they were leaving, the officer said.

“He was driving at high speed and she repeatedly told him to stop and get out, but he refused,” Fish said.

At some point, after Howe drove into the cemetery on Red Dog Road, he did get out of the van, Fish said.

“He dragged her into the driver’s seat,” he said. “She tried to drive away and he got back into the van. He refused again to get out, until they got back to the inn.”

Howe was booked into jail on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury on a cohabitant and kidnapping. An emergency protective order was granted, according to dispatch reports.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.