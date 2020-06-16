Nevada City man arrested in connection with two vehicle thefts

A Nevada City man connected by police to the theft of two separate vehicles was free Tuesday on zero bail, authorities said.

Kenneth Raymond Ullom, 34, was arrested Monday on two counts of vehicle theft as well as possessing stolen property and criminal conspiracy, reports state.

A woman from the 100 block of Spree Avenue had called 911 on June 7 to report her truck had been stolen the night before, dispatch reports state. Grass Valley police officers responded and took a report, and the stolen Silverado was recovered later that day.

“We worked with the county to recover the truck in South County,” said Sgt. Clint Bates.

According to Bates, the truck was found in the Brewer Road area after dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle that was partially concealed off the road.

During the follow-up investigation, Samantha Ashleigh Watson, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, Bates said.

Ullom was identified as a co-conspirator to the truck theft, with evidence showing he helped steal items out of the truck and hid the vehicle, Bates said, adding that a warrant was issued for Ullom’s arrest.

While the investigation was being conducted, Ullom landed briefly in jail Friday night after he was pulled over by Nevada City police, reports state.

An officer had responded to Nevada City Highway to a report of a vehicle driving at high speed just before 10 p.m., dispatch reports state. The driver failed to stop when the officer tried to pull him over, taking off at high speed before turning off his headlights and pulling into a parking lot, said Sgt. Paul Rohde.

Ullom was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and evading an officer. He was booked and released on zero bail, according to jail records. No theft was alleged in this incident.

Then, on Sunday, authorities say Ullom was linked to a second vehicle theft, this time in the county.

“He stole a car and took it on a joyride, and then dropped it back off where he took it from,” said Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

Grass Valley police officers located Ullom downtown on Monday, and he was arrested in connection with both vehicle thefts, Bates said. He was booked and released on zero bail, jail records state.

