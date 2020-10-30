Nevada City man arrested after warrant search uncovers multiple firearms

A Nevada City man was arrested on weapons and stolen property charges after detectives served a search warrant on a Red Dog Road property and found a number of firearms, including kit-made “ghost guns,” authorities said.

Charles Jeffery Schroeder, 55, was booked into county jail on felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a silencer, and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Friday afternoon on a $53,000 bond, jail records stated.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit and Major Crimes Unit executed the search warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday at a large parcel in the 15000 block of Red Dog Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.

“This search warrant was a direct result of numerous neighborhood complaints about the quality of life in the area,” Trygg said. “Several neighbors reported ongoing suspicious activity, consistent with suspected drug activity, occurring at all times of the day and night.”

Upon arrival on the property, detectives made contact with Schroeder, Trygg said.

Detectives then located more than three-fourths of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, several firearms including one pistol, three AR-15 ghost guns, and two suppressors, in addition to dozens of rounds of ammunition, Trygg stated.

They also found a Cadillac CTS car that has been previously reported stolen, he said.

“Ghost guns” are untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home, according to the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit group. They are often sold through gun kits, which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build the weapon at home.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.