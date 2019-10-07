Nevada City man arrested after allegedly firing at rescuers

A man who called for help because he had been lost in the woods ended up in jail, after he allegedly greeted his rescuers with gunfire.

Dave Allen Cash, 55, of Nevada City, called the Nevada County dispatch center at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, reporting that he had gone camping a month ago and gotten lost. He said he just found his camp today and had not had any food in weeks, dispatch reports stated.

Cash told dispatchers he had located his vehicle, which was near Stampede Reservoir, but was too weak to make it out. He also said he had no water, was delirious, and was suffering from malnutrition and heart problems. The call was transferred to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy was dispatched, along with fire and medical personnel.

The deputy was first to arrive and located Cash’s vehicle on a remote dirt road off Henness Pass Road just northeast of the Stampede Reservoir, a press release stated. As the deputy exited his patrol vehicle, he reportedly heard gunshots and the sound of several bullets passing by his head.

As the deputy took cover behind his vehicle, a U.S. Forest Service officer arrived. The two officers moved to cover behind trees and continued to hear gunshots, the release stated. The officers retreated to a safe location, set a perimeter and awaited additional law enforcement personnel. Additional Sierra County Sheriff’s deputies responded, as well as officers from the Quincy and Truckee California Highway Patrol, the Redding Highway Patrol helicopter, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Washoe County Raven helicopter.

Washoe County SWAT team members were able to access the area in armored vehicles and safely move the patrol vehicles away from the scene. SWAT team members, with the help of the Raven helicopter, were able to locate the suspect’s campsite. Once there, Cash was ordered out of his tent, complied and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Cash appeared to be suffering from mental health issues and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and medical treatment, the release stated. He has since been booked into Nevada County jail on charges of felony assault on a peace officer with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

