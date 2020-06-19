Nevada City man arraigned in 2018 sex assault case
A sexual assault suspect remained in custody Friday on a $100,000 bond after a judge deemed him ineligible for pre-trial release due to the charge against him.
Robert Nathaniel Ray, 24, faces one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unconscious victim, court records state.
The case against the Nevada City man dates back to November 2018, said Nevada County Assistant Distinct Attorney Chris Walsh.
“The victim was a friend of the defendant and went over to his house, after she saw him earlier at a bar and he seemed upset,” Walsh said in an email. “She made it clear she wasn’t looking to hook up with him.”
After the two talked for a while, the adult victim slept over at Ray’s house in a separate room from him, Walsh stated.
“She later woke up to the defendant naked in her bed and digitally penetrating her,” he said. “The victim immediately left and called police.”
According to Walsh, some of the delay in filing the case was due to DNA testing that was conducted at the crime lab in Sacramento.
An arrest warrant was issued in late March, court records state. Ray was arrested by Nevada City police officers Thursday night on the warrant, as well as a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance, jail records state.
Ray appeared Friday for his arraignment in Nevada County Superior Court by video and told Judge Linda Sloven he plans to hire an attorney.
Sloven noted Ray was precluded from being recommended for pre-trial release, and granted a criminal protective order for the victim.
Ray is scheduled to return to court to enter a plea on July 9.
