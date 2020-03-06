Nevada City care home owner arrested on sex abuse charge

A Nevada City man who co-owns an assisted living facility was arrested Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted a patient, authorities said.

Joseph Albert Linhares, 79, was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a dependent adult by a caretaker. He remained in custody Friday on a $250,000 bond, reports state.

Joseph and Judith Linhares are listed as the operators of Banner Crest Care Home in the 12000 block of Cascade Way, whose website advertises assisted living for single, senior women.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the sexual abuse of a 94-year-old woman at Banner Crest, spokesman Andrew Trygg said in a press release.

After the initial information was collected, detectives began an investigation with the Major Crimes Unit, and the suspect was identified as Joseph Linhares, Trygg said.

As a result of the investigation, the California Department of Social Services was notified, he added.

The state Department of Social Services operates the Senior Care Licensing Program, which licenses and monitors residential care facilities for the elderly and continuing care retirement communities. It’s performed annual inspection visits at Banner Crest, online records show. From 2016 to 2019, the visits turned up only one issue — outdated physician reports noted in 2019.

A visit on Feb. 28 to Banner Crest resulted in three citations, the Social Services website states. Two were marked as Type B issues, meaning a violation that if uncorrected would be an immediate risk to health, safety or personal rights of clients. Examples included faulty medical record-keeping and inadequate staff training. One citation was marked Type A, an immediate risk to health, safety or personal rights. Examples posted on the state website include lack of care or supervision.

According to Trygg, the license for Banner Crest has been suspended. The clients in the facility still are being interviewed. Anyone with additional information is requested to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.

