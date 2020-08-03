Mother in Grass Valley drug sale case fails to show for court hearing

Two men were held to answer Thursday on drug sale charges, while a woman whose 3 year old was inside the apartment failed to appear in court for a preliminary hearing into the evidence in the case, reports state.

Briana Marie Underwood, 27, is facing charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance for sale, maintaining a place for the use or sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the June 9 bust at her Grass Valley apartment. She had pleaded not guilty and was set to appear in Nevada County Superior Court on Thursday, with co-defendants Chance Elliott Johnson and Connor Arlo Giffin. A bench warrant for Underwood has been issued, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

After the evidentiary hearing Thursday, Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen found enough evidence to hold Johnson, 28, on charges of keeping a place for the sale or use of controlled substances, child abuse, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Giffin, 24, was ordered held on charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing drug paraphernalia, court records state.

Giffin remained held Monday on $21,000 in bond, and Johnson has no bond. Both are set for formal arraignment on Aug. 17, records state.

All three were arrested after Grass Valley police officers responded to a report of a drug-endangered child, and found the 3 year old sitting on a couch next to a suspected meth pipe. The officers served a search warrant on the apartment in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive and found a total of about 1.75 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 12 meth pipes, drug scales and numerous syringes. The child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said at the time.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 by email at lizk@theunion.com.