Mother in drug sale case arrested again in Grass Valley with suspected meth

Grass Valley police officers this week served a search warrant at the Dorsey Drive apartment of a woman who failed to appear in court on drug sale and child abuse charges. Inside, they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine and multiple meth pipes, authorities said.

Briana Marie Underwood, 27, now is facing new charges of keeping a place for the use or sale of controlled substances and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as the failure to appear warrant. She remained in custody without bail Thursday and was set to be arraigned that afternoon, jail and court records state.

The search warrant was served at her apartment Wednesday afternoon, said Officer Dennis Grube.

“Someone was trying to flush drugs,” Grube said, adding the two bags of suspected methamphetamine were found in the toilet. Officers also located a total of five pipes, Grube said.

A man who was at the apartment with Underwood, Chad Matthew Roylance, also was arrested. Roylance, 44, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and trying to destroy evidence. He was booked and released on a $1,000 bond, reports state.

PRIOR CHARGES

Underwood already was looking at charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance for sale, maintaining a place for the use or sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a June 9 arrest at her Grass Valley apartment.

That day, Underwood was arrested along with Chance Elliott Johnson and Connor Arlo Giffin after Grass Valley police officers responded to a report of a drug-endangered child, and found Underwood’s 3 year old sitting on a couch next to a suspected meth pipe. The officers found a total of about 1.75 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 12 meth pipes, drug scales and numerous syringes. The child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said at the time.

Underwood had pleaded not guilty and was set to appear in Nevada County Superior Court on July 30 for an evidentiary hearing with her co-defendants. But after she did not show up, a bench warrant was issued, court records state.

“We had received information they were still dealing out of the house,” said Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.

