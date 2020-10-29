Minor luring case advances to arraignment in Nevada County Superior Curt

A 51-year-old Orange County man will be formally arraigned next month on all charges after a judge found enough evidence to hold him on accusations that he tried to lure a 15-year-old girl to his home for a sexual relationship.

James Dewayne Nivette faces counts of distributing or showing pornography to a minor with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust or passions or sexual desires of the defendant or of the minor, and with the intent or for the purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse with the other person; contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense; and meeting a minor for lewd purposes.

He is set to return Nov. 9 to Nevada County Superior Court for arraignment, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

Nivette, who is out of custody on a $200,000 bond, appeared in court via Zoom with his attorney Thursday for a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him.

According to authorities, Nivette tried to contact the girl on her Instagram page. The girl’s mother grew suspicious and she posed as her daughter, as did a Grass Valley police officer, while communicating with Nivette. He then sent inappropriate pictures and messages.

Authorities allege Nivette offered to send the girl a plane ticket. Local law enforcement then traveled to the Orange County airport on Sept. 25, 2019, and took Nivette into custody when he arrived.

