Man seriously injured after intervening in Penn Valley bar fight

A bystander who tried to intervene in a barroom bawl was seriously injured Friday night, authorities said.

Jerry Tittle Sr. remained hospitalized in Sacramento on Monday but was in stable condition, Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

“It was an old-fashioned bar fight,” Trygg said.

Two men, identified as 25-year-old Gregory Gerald Callison; and 30-year-old Rick Dawson Savalin, both were “pretty drunk” when they began fighting at the Tack Room in Penn Valley, Trygg said.

“We’re not sure why,” Trygg said, adding that witnesses said the men are friends.

The first 911 call about the fight was received by dispatch after 11:45 p.m., and the caller did not think the fight was bad, dispatch reports stated.

Two minutes later, the tenor had changed, with a 911 caller reporting someone had been knocked out and there was blood everywhere.

“Tittle had stepped in to try to break it up,” Trygg said. “He ended up being attacked by the two of them.”

Witnesses were able to intervene and get Tittle back inside the bar, where they locked the doors to keep him safe, Trygg said.

Tittle was transported to a trauma center in Sacramento. A GoFundMe has been organized him by daughter-in-law Amber Tittle to help.

“Jerry is self-employed and his injuries will have a long term impact on his livelihood,” Amber Tittle wrote on the fundraising site. “We are mainly asking for prayers that he will recover with no lasting disabilities. … But if you are able to also donate to help get Jerry through this difficult time and long road to recovery, we would be ever so grateful.”

Callison, of Grass Valley, and Savalin, of Penn Valley, both were arrested and charged with battery causing serious bodily injury with bail set at $50,000. Savalin has since bonded out, though Callison remained in custody Monday, Nevada County Jail records state.

Authorities also arrested two other people on disorderly conduct accusations, though they weren’t involved in the fight. The pair was heavily intoxicated, Trygg said. Both have since been released.

