Man sentenced to six years in Nevada County child sex case

A 28-year-old man arrested last fall for reportedly sexually assaulting a young girl was sentenced Friday to six years in prison after accepting a plea deal earlier this year.

Taylor Daniel Mordue, 27, of Paradise, had been charged with oral copulation and forcible penetration with a foreign object of a child younger than 14 in connection with the Sept. 2 incident. Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies had been called to a residence after Mordue reportedly entered a bedroom in the home earlier that morning and sexually assaulted the girl. According to law enforcement, Mordue was a guest at the residence.

Mordue pleaded guilty to the oral copulation charge in April in return for the stipulated six-year sentence.

In Nevada County Superior Court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said that was an appropriate resolution to the case, with six years being the mid-term sentence for that charge.

Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis said Mordue had great remorse for his actions.

“He is sincerely sorry,” she said. “He makes no excuse.”

Judge Candace Heidelberger noted Mordue has nearly a year of credit for time served, and added he will be on parole for 20 years and six months upon release.

