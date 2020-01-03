Man sentenced in Grass Valley explosive device case

It turned out to only be a firecracker, but a device seen inside Joshua Danos’ truck in December 2018 caused the evacuation of nearby businesses for more than an hour.

Authorities said they did find a loaded, semiautomatic 9 mm pistol, and suspected hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia in the truck. That led to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, Danos received a two-year sentence after he pleaded no contest to the concealed gun charge. All other charges were dismissed.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger noted that two years was the mid-term sentence, with Danos to serve six months in county jail and the remaining 18-month sentence on mandatory supervision.

Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee argued for a 50-50 split, claiming Danos had committed additional crimes in Placer County while he was out of custody and is facing burglary charges there.

Deputy Public Defender Micah Pierce asked for probation, since Danos’ last felony was committed in 2009.

“He acknowledges controlled substances have been a struggle for him,” Pierce said.

Heidelberger, however, said that Danos was not eligible for probation. She added that she wanted the longer term of mandatory supervision for him in order to give him better access to rehabilitation services.

Danos, 33, was arrested Dec. 15, 2018, after a Nevada County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report from the victim of a theft that the stolen items had been spotted in a truck parked in the Glenbrook Basin.

Authorities detained Danos and searched his truck, finding what at the time they believed was an explosive device. Placer County authorities removed the device, which testing later determined was a firecracker.

