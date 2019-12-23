Man robs Truckee gas station, pepper sprays clerk

TRUCKEE — The Truckee Police Department is investigating a Monday morning robbery in which the suspect allegedly brandished a gun, took cash and then pepper sprayed the clerk.

The suspect robbed the Truckee Shell Gas Station, 10278 Highway 89 South, before fleeing, the police department reported in a Facebook post. More information as to the amount of cash stolen and other details were not available Monday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray beanie, black face mask and gray gloves. He fled in what appeared to be a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Truckee Police Department Investigations Unit at 530-550-2333.