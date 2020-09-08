Man reports theft, ends up in Nevada County Jail
Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after he called 911 to report his roommate had stolen his sound system.
Frank Deverne Fisher, 58, remained in custody Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail on a $25,000 bond, jail records state.
Deputies responded to a residence on Conifer Lane just before 9 p.m. Monday after the call from Fisher, dispatch reports state.
“While units were en route to investigate, we also received a call from the victim reporting Mr. Fisher had assaulted her with a flashlight,” sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email. “Upon arriving on scene, It was determined that Mr. Fisher had struck the victim with a flashlight during an argument, causing minor injuries.”
According to dispatch logs, the victim reported having a cut on her ear, and said Fisher had stolen her phone. During the altercation, the victim also reportedly struck Fisher, Trygg said.
The woman was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Fisher was booked into custody, while a report will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office for review and potential charges against the victim for battery, Trygg added.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
