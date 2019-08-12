Man injured in Nevada City hit-and-run identified

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was seriously injured in an early Sunday hit-and-run, but still are searching for the female driver of the SUV that hit him.

Witnesses said a woman driving a mid-2000s white Highlander or Pathfinder hit the man on Red Dog Road at Berggren Lane just before 1 a.m., then fled toward Cascade Shores.

The victim has been identified as an Oakland resident born in 1985, California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall said. His name was not released Monday pending notification to family members. He reportedly sustained major injuries including severe head trauma, and was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the local CHP office at 530-477-4900.

