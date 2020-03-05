Man arrested in Grass Valley after slow-speed chase pleads guilty in return for two-year sentence

One of two co-defendants in a burglary and drug sale case is set for sentencing March 16 after he pleaded guilty to two of his seven charges.

Jason Scott Ortiz, 46, was arrested on Nov. 18 after a passerby saw a man and a woman breaking into a parked truck at the Highway 20 overpass at South Ponderosa Way.

Ortiz and his passenger, 24-year-old Holly Galloway, tried to flee the scene, leading Nevada County sheriff’s deputies on a low-speed chase because Ortiz could not get out of first gear, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said at the time of their arrest.

Galloway and Ortiz drove to Condon Park, jumped out and tried to run but were detained, Trygg said, A search reportedly uncovered several small bags of suspected marijuana, a number of “eight balls” of heroin, approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine in packages of various sizes, and a drug scale.

At a Feb. 20 hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, Ortiz took a plea agreement in return for two years in state prison and up to three years’ supervised release. He pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and reckless evasion of a peace officer, as well as a violation of his post-release community supervision. Charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing marijuana for sale, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and possessing a falsified license plate were to be dismissed.

Ortiz remained jailed Thursday pending his sentencing.

Galloway had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to 90 days in custody and three years’ probation.

