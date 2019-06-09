Man arrested in Grass Valley after allegedly driving drunk with four young teens

Samuel Pilshaw



Four young teens stuck in a vehicle with an alleged drunk driver who had just run over a stop sign acted quickly Saturday morning.

“They asked him to stop and let them out so they could walk home,” Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said, adding they called 911 as they were walking.

Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Sutton Way just before 1:30 a.m., where they located two adults in a physical altercation, Bates said.

According to those at the scene, a man identified as Samuel Ray Pilshaw, 27, had been drinking and left an apartment earlier with four 13 and 14 year olds in his vehicle. He drove a short distance before he hit the stop sign, Bates said, causing minor damage to the vehicle that included two flat tires.

After his passengers got out, Pilshaw reportedly drove the vehicle, with two flat tires, back to the apartment on Sutton Way.

Pilshaw threatened to assault an officer, then engaged in a short struggle with officers who were trying to take him into custody, Bates said.

Pilshaw was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and hit and run. He remains in custody in county jail in lieu of $46,500 bail.

