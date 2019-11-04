Man arrested in connection with naked assault in Washington

A Grass Valley man remained in custody Monday on $60,000 bond after he allegedly attacked a woman while naked and wielding a knife.

Scott Reed Lawson, 66, was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats, elder abuse, indecent exposure and committing a felony while on bail, records state.

According to dispatch reports, a woman called 911 at 12:45 p.m. Sunday from Alpha Loop, near Scotchman Falls, and reported she had been attacked by a naked man armed with a knife. The man told her he was crazy and that was going to kill her, and hit her in the head and broke her glasses.

Lawson was staying at his brother’s property on Alpha Loop and was confronted by a neighbor, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

“She did not know he was staying there and went to check on the property,” Bringolf said. “She knocked and he came to the door naked.”

According to Bringolf, words were exchanged and Lawson hit the victim. When she refused to leave, Lawson went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, which he “jabbed” in her direction, Bringolf said.

“As she was leaving, (Lawson) grabbed (himself) and said something inappropriate,” Bringolf said.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.