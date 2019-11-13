Man arrested after stealing El Dorado County sheriff deputy’s SUV

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday morning after they say he stole a deputy’s car and refused to stop for law enforcement.

The suspect, Jacob Randall Wolfe, was wearing an El Dorado County sheriff’s baseball cap at the time of arrest, a release states.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that during a shift change Wednesday morning a deputy discovered their fully loaded SUV was missing from the parking lot in South Lake Tahoe.

The office immediately began to track the SUV and found it was traveling westbound on Highway 50.

Assistance was sought from the Placerville Police Department and other members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement units tracked down the stolen SUV and got behind the car, but the driver did not stop the vehicle, according to the release.

Placerville police used a spike strip to disable a tire on the stolen SUV on Highway 50 near Schnell School Road.

The vehicle stopped at Highway 50 and Spring Street, and the driver was taken into custody.

“We have confirmed that no items are missing from the patrol vehicle and the gear was still locked in their appropriate areas,” said Sheriff Sgt. Anthony Prencipe in the release. “We have not yet confirmed how Wolfe gained access into the patrol vehicle.”