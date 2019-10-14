Macing incident leads to arrest of Grass Valley man

A Grass Valley man remained in the Nevada County Jail Monday on $19,500 in bond after he allegedly pepper sprayed four occupants of a vehicle.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 11:40 a.m. Saturday to initial calls reporting a car speeding on the wrong side of the road with a door open and someone yelling for help.

The victim told deputies he was driving on Adam Avenue toward Squirrel Creek Road when he was passed by a red car that stopped in front of him at the intersection, said sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Corchero.

The passenger, identified as Kyle Lorence Estes, 28, got out of the red car, walked up to the victim’s vehicle and pepper sprayed the inside, Corchero said. Estes and the victim were acquainted, but no reason was given for the pepper spray assault, Corchero said.

Estes then fled on foot.

Ten minutes later, several callers from Squirrel Creek Road called 911 to report a man running through their yards, dispatch reports stated. Deputies located Estes and took him into custody without incident, Corchero said.

The other occupants of the victim’s vehicle — three children aged 15, 12 and 6 — also were hit with the pepper spray, Corchero said. The three juveniles were taken to the hospital and treated.

Estes was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of tear gas, child endangerment and violating probation.

Court records show multiple cases for Estes dating back to 2010. In February 2017, he was arrested after he reportedly stole a woman’s wallet, used her credit card and tried to open a bank account. He pleaded no contest to burglary and identity theft, and charges of grand theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy were dismissed.

In April 2018, Estes was arrested in Penn Valley after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies contacted him and reportedly found he had violated his probation terms by drinking. After he was detained, he allegedly became combative and damaged a patrol vehicle. Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger suspended criminal proceedings in June 2018 and he was found to be incompetent to stand trial. He regained competency in December and pleaded no contest to a vandalism charge, reports state.

Most recently, Estes was arrested in late June in Grass Valley and charged with petty theft, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was set for trial on Oct. 22 but failed to appear in court on Friday.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.