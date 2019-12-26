LoJack system helps Grass Valley police nab suspected car thief

A Grass Valley police officer on patrol was able to find a stolen vehicle using tracking technology, leading to the arrest of a Roseville man Christmas night.

Eric Lee Hodges, 42, remained in custody Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on a $10,000 bond on charges of vehicle theft and possessing stolen property, reports state.

A patrol officer’s vehicle, which had a LoJack tracking system, received an alert just after 8 p.m., said Sgt. Clint Bates.

“The system provides us with a code so that we can identify the type of stolen vehicle,” Bates said.

The vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, had been reported stolen from Thunder Valley Casino and was determined to be in the Brunswick Road area. The officer did an area check and saw the Hyundai driving over the highway and pulling into a gas station in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway, Bates said.

“We conducted a high-risk felony stop at the gas station and took Eric Hodges into custody,” Bates said.

A woman with Hodges, who had exited the vehicle and was inside the store, was identified as Haley Noelle Anderson, 36, of Rough and Ready. Anderson was arrested on suspicion of violating her post-release community supervision, because she was associating with a person on probation or parole, Bates said. Jail reports show she remained in custody Thursday without bail.

A different gas station, this one in the 100 block of East McKnight Way, called to report that Hodges had tried to make several debit card transactions earlier that night, according to dispatch reports. The debit card was associated with the car theft but there was no monetary loss, Bates said.

Bates noted the Grass Valley Police Department’s LoJack system was donated and installed for free by the company’s local representative. If a vehicle with LoJack gets stolen, the company then activates the system. Authorities with the LoJack system receive an alert if the vehicle is in close proximity, he explained.

“It’s a neat system,” he said, adding his department has recovered a handful of stolen vehicles using LoJack.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.