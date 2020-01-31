Last two defendants in Grass Valley pot robbery case take guilty pleas

The last two suspects in a home invasion robbery opted to take plea agreements in Nevada County Superior Court Friday, on the eve of their trial with jury selection set to start Tuesday.

Christopher Brandon Mapp, 31, and Lorne Leroy Scott, 32, were each facing charges in connection with the Nov. 27, 2018, robbery, in which they allegedly tied up people at gunpoint before robbing them of 97 pounds of suspected marijuana before fleeing.

Mapp pleaded guilty to assault with a semi-automatic firearm in return for a stipulated sentence of six years in state prison.

Scott pleaded guilty to home invasion robbery, and admitted to personal use of a firearm, in return for a stipulated sentence of nine years in state prison.

They are set to be sentenced March 2.

Giovannie Morrison, 39, and Alton E. Morrison, 38, each took pleas earlier in the week to one count of assault with a firearm, in return for three years in prison. They will be sentenced March 9.

The four men remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 bond each.

The victim testified at a preliminary hearing into the evidence that she was at her Grass Valley residence with a friend, Jose Landrua. She said she had some cannabis in the home as she was the drop-off point for a cannabis collective and added that Landrua brought some marijuana into the residence without her knowledge.

Landrua let Scott and Edmondson in, and Edmondson tied her wrists while Scott pointed a gun to her head, she said. She testified the two men also tied up Landrua and Landrua’s daughter at gunpoint.

The woman testified that at least two other men came in and out of the residence during the robbery. Placer County sheriff’s deputies stopped a silver Nissan occupied by Map and Scott at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road, which matched a suspect vehicle description. They then stopped a second car, a brown Toyota that was occupied by Morrison and Edmondson.

Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger had ruled the detention of Morrison and Edmondson was illegal and that evidence found in their vehicle, as well as identification by the victim at the scene of their arrest, would not be allowed at trial.

