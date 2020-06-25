Lake of the Pines man arrested on child porn charges

A 31-year-old Lake of the Pines man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges following a tip, a Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Neil Evan Lawrence remained in custody Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

“The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit recently received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Nevada County resident who was uploading and distributing child pornography,” spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email. “Through the investigation, it was determined that Neil Lawrence had shared multiple pictures and videos that contained child pornography.”

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department High Tech Crimes Task Force, served a search at Lawrence’s residence in the 11000 block of Torrey Pines Drive, Trygg said.

During the warrant search, several more images and videos of confirmed child pornography were located, he added.

Lawrence was taken into custody and is facing felony counts of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute, jail reports state.

