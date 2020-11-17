Knife brandishing leads to stun gun use in Grass Valley

A confrontation that started over bad driving escalated when one man pulled a knife and the other responded by using a stun gun, authorities said.

Grass Valley police officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Monday to a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway for a report of a physical altercation involving weapons, Sgt. Clint Bates said. Dispatch reports stated one man was pointing a gun at someone and screaming that he was ex-military,

“When they arrived, they saw a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at another person,” Bates said. “They detained the man at gunpoint.”

The weapon was determined to be a “civilian” stun gun, Bates said, adding it shoots barbs and runs for 30 seconds as compared to a law enforcement model that lasts five seconds.

“The citizen model was designed (so you can) tase someone, drop it and flee,” he said. “Defend yourself and escape, that’s the concept.”

The incident began when a man identified as 51-year-old Curtis Pease — who as of Tuesday faced no charges in this incident, but was arrested later on unrelated charges — became hostile toward a woman in the parking lot, Bates said.

“He didn’t like her driving,” he said.

The other man, who as of Tuesday faced no charges in connection with the incident, “took offense” and confronted Pease about his yelling at the woman, Bates said.

Pease pulled a knife and began advancing toward the other man, who pulled his stun gun and discharged it, Bates said. The barbs apparently did not make good contact and did not incapacitate Pease, he said.

Pease did drop his knife and tried to leave the scene, Bates said. The other man then attempted to detain Pease by “drive stunning” him, or applying the stun gun directly, several times, but “that didn’t work either,” he said.

Pease was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for treatment on a precautionary basis, Bates said.

The case will be sent to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges that could include brandishing a weapon, assault and battery, Bates said. Neither man was taken into custody as the charges would likely be misdemeanors and current COVID-19 protocols discourage unnecessary bookings, he added.

Pease ended up in jail later that night, however, after he became combative on a medical call, Bates said.

Officers were called to assist at a location across the street from the earlier incident around 6:30 p.m. A caller had requested medical attention for Pease, who appeared extremely intoxicated, and he became combative with ambulance personnel, Bates said. He eventually was placed in physical restraints and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and then booked into the Nevada County Jail on a charge of being drunk in public, Bates said. He was out on bond Tuesday afternoon, jail records state.

