K-9 deployed to detain Grass Valley burglary suspect

A Grass Valley man accused of breaking into a relative’s apartment Thursday night remained in custody Friday on a $52,500 bond, authorities said.

Andrew Michael Wilson, 31, ran from officers after a physical struggle but was eventually detained by a K-9, said Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni. Wilson was set to be arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court Friday on charges of felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest, court records state.

Two officers responded around 7:20 p.m. Thursday to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who forced entry into an apartment in the 400 block of Henderson Street. The suspect, identified as Wilson, had been drinking and had previously assaulted a tenant there and then showed up uninvited, Matteoni said.

Wilson wanted to be allowed to come in but was told “no,” and then forced the door open. He then began throwing furniture, breaking a window, and tried to destroy a television before the victim was able to force him back outside, Matteoni said.

The responding officers saw Wilson — who was bleeding from the shoulder and arm due to cuts incurred during the break-in — walking down Colfax Avenue, Matteoni said.

Wilson ran from the officer, initiating a foot pursuit, authorities said.

“He ran into the roadway and seemed to be clutching something at waist level,” Matteoni said.

The officers took Wilson to the ground but he was able to break free after a struggle and began running back toward Henderson Street, Matteoni said. A K-9 was released and was able to stop him, and Wilson was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be cleared before booking. According to Matteoni, Wilson sustained some K-9-related injuries to his left leg.

