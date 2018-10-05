Juvenile, 2 adults face T-Mobile robbery accusations

Suspects in the robbery of a T-Mobile store are accused of holding an employee at gunpoint before fleeing the Grass Valley business with several devices, police said.

Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and from Sacramento, and a 16 year old are accused of the Thursday afternoon robbery of the Nevada City Highway store. Arrested after a brief police chase on Highway 49 that ended with the suspects' car overturned, all three remained incarcerated Friday, authorities said.

No T-Mobile employees were hurt and no shots fired, Grass Valley Police Department Sgt. Jason Perry said. A T-Mobile employee declined comment.

Henderson and Jones each face charges of robbery, kidnapping, falsely identifying themselves, evading police and criminal conspiracy. Jones also faces a charge of obstructing or resisting an officer, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The juvenile also faces robbery accusations, police said.

Initial reports indicated four people were involved in the robbery. Perry said detectives continue to probe that possibility.

"We're still combing through the evidence," he said.

Police said they've linked the suspects to the robbery through cell phone-related items and clothes recovered during the investigation.

That investigation stemmed from the 5:15 p.m. Thursday robbery of the T-Mobile store.

The masked suspects entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint before taking between 15 to 20 electronic devices and fleeing. Police received a vehicle and suspect description, and an officer spotted the vehicle — a blue Ford Taurus — on Highway 49 near Lime Kiln Road shortly afterward, authorities said.

A brief police chase ended less than two miles later, when the suspects' vehicle lost control, hit an embankment and overturned, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.