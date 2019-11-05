Husband in fatal Grass Valley beating to be charged with murder

A Grass Valley man suspected of repeatedly punching his wife in the face and head will be charged with murder after she lapsed into a coma and died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Dennis Michael Daly, 72, was initially arrested Oct. 30 and charged with spousal abuse in connection with the assault against his wife, identified as Stacey Sokol Daly, 63.

But after she was transported to the hospital with severe brain injuries, Dennis Daly’s charge was upgraded to attempted murder and he was rearrested and booked into the Nevada County Jail on a no-bail warrant.

Stacey Daly died Saturday, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

“Based on the information we have learned during the investigation, we will be amending the charge to murder,” he said.

Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said Tuesday that his office had been waiting on autopsy results.

“We’ve been working very closely with Grass Valley police,” he said. “We were waiting for confirmation that the injuries the victim sustained as result of the domestic violence is what caused her death.”

Walsh said his office expects to amend the complaint against Daly to a murder charge on Thursday, when he is set to enter a plea in Nevada County Superior Court.

