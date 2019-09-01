Homeless man arrested in connection with Alta arson

AUBURN — Cal Fire peace officers arrested 75-year-old Eugene Delmartin Friday afternoon after investigating a vegetation fire on Drum Powerhouse Road in Alta.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Cal Fire/Placer County firefighters responded to the report of a vegetation fire in Stump Canyon on Drum Powerhouse Road in Alta. Upon arrival, firefighters found a vegetation fire and a man in the area identified as Delmartin. When firefighters asked the man to leave for his safety, he reportedly was uncooperative.

Officers subsequently interviewed Delmartin, who was found to be illegally camping on private property. Delmartin was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into the Placer County Jail in Auburn on $150,000 bail.

Delmartin is a known transient in the area and is believed to be connected to a fire on Tuesday in the same area, a press release stated. The fire on Tuesday burned approximately one-tenth of an acre and Friday’s fire burned approximately one-third of an acre.