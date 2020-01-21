Highway 267 collision causes 2 vehicle fires; no one seriously injured

A Caltrans worker early Tuesday pulled a woman from her burning SUV after officials say she collided with the state employee’s truck, setting both ablaze.

Jennifer Nicole Looper, 38, of Carnelian Bay, faces a charge of DUI causing bodily injury. She remained jailed Tuesday under $55,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 267, near Highlands View Road — about six miles southeast of Truckee, authorities said.

Caltrans workers were sweeping the area when the crash happened, said Raquel Borrayo, spokeswoman with Caltrans.

Looper was driving south on the highway in a Suburu Crosstrek when she hit the pickup truck, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Billings said.

“Basically drove straight into the back of our Caltrans truck,” Borrayo added.

The collision led the fuel tank of the Caltrans truck to ignite, and the fire engulfed both vehicles, Borrayo said.

The Caltrans worker escaped from his vehicle and helped pull Looper to safety, she added.

“We’re very thankful that no one was seriously injured,” Borrayo said.

The wreck closed the highway to traffic until around 5 a.m., she added.

The Caltrans worker is expected to return to work Tuesday night, Borrayo said.

