High-speed chase down Rough and Ready Highway ends in arrest

A man who fled at high speed from multiple law enforcement agencies landed in the Nevada County Jail after his vehicle ran into a spike strip, a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The California Highway Patrol requested assistance just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of failure to yield at 100 mph eastbound on Rough and Ready Highway. The car blew through a red light at Highway 20, according to dispatch logs.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the area to try and intercept the car and attempt a traffic stop, said sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf. The car failed to stop but ultimately was “spiked” by Grass Valley police officers in the 11000 block of Vista Avenue, Bringolf said.

The driver, identified as Gannon Paul McCaffree, fled on foot from the car but was found by deputies searching the area.

“He was lying on the ground in the back of the same property where his vehicle was found,” Bringolf said.

Deputies located personal items belonging to McCaffree between the vehicle and where he was hiding, as well as some suspected heroin, methamphetamine and a meth pipe, Bringolf said.

McCaffree 23, of Grass Valley, was booked into jail on suspicion of felony reckless evasion of a peace officer; driving on a suspended license; possessing a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained held Friday on $31,000 in bond.

