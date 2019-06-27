Gunmen take cash in home robbery, Nevada County authorities say

No one was hurt in a home robbery earlier this week that netted an undisclosed amount of cash for the gunmen, Nevada County authorities said.

The robbers around 10:50 a.m. Monday entered the home in the 18000 block of Highway 49. The victim later told deputies the men pointed handguns at herself and a friend before taking cash and fleeing, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

No one was injured and no shots fired, he added.

“They knocked on the door,” Scales said of the gunmen. “Then they opened the door and everybody came in.”

The gunmen took an undisclosed amount of money from one victim before leaving in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle, Scales said.

The robbers remain unidentified. There have been no arrests, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact dispatch at 530-265-7880.

