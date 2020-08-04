Grass Valley woman suspected in break-in charged with burglary

A Grass Valley woman was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary after she broke into another woman’s residence over the weekend and assaulted her, authorities say.

Tanya Danielle Carson, 32, was booked into the Nevada County Jail and has been released on a $50,000 bond, jail records state.

Authorities arrested Carson several hours after Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call from the 10000 block of Old Pond Lane, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

A man told dispatchers his neighbor, who was covered in blood, just came to his residence and told him a woman had broken into her residence. The suspect had broken all the windows and had pepper sprayed a man, dispatch reports stated.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim, who had blood visible on her person,” Trygg said in an email. “The victim … reported that while she was in her room, she heard a loud knock at the front door. When she got up to investigate she found a female, later identified as Tanya Carson, in her laundry room. As the victim was trying to back away, Carson broke a glass door and other items in the residence. Ultimately the victim was able to get into a room and close the door, however, Carson broke the door, made entry and began assaulting the victim. After a few minutes, Carson left the scene.”

Trygg said Carson knew the victim, but he did not know the motive for the break-in.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, and a “be on the lookout” advisory was issued for Carson, Trygg said.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting Carson had been seen at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Trygg said. Deputies responded and she was taken into custody without incident, he added.

Carson had been arrested in November for disobeying a restraining order, court records state. She was placed in a diversion program and was set to appear in court for review in September.

