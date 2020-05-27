Grass Valley woman arrested on child endangerment charge

A late night 911 call about a child locked out of an apartment ended with the mother in jail, authorities said.

Grass Valley police officers responded after 10 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Dorsey Drive for a report of a 6- or 7-year-old girl outside an apartment while her mother was passed out inside, dispatch reports state.

When officers arrived, the girl told them her mother had locked her out in order to use methamphetamine, said Lt. Joe Matteoni.

The mother, identified as Katheran Michelle Carl, 33, admitted to having locked the girl out because she was “self-medicating,” Matteoni said.

Carl was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and remained in custody Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The girl was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, Matteoni said.

