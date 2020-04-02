Grass Valley vehicle thief sentenced to 2 years

Kendrick Van Abel



A Grass Valley man was sentenced Thursday to a two-year local jail term after pleading no contest to a January vehicle theft.

Kendrick Van Abel, 25, will serve those two years as a split sentence, meaning he will serve one year in the Nevada County Jail and one year on mandatory supervision, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin said. A charge of possessing stolen property was dismissed.

Abel was arrested after a 1997 Honda Accord was stolen from the 200 block of Sutton Way. That same day, the stolen car was reported to be at a Penn Valley gas station. Grass Valley police officers went to the scene and verified the vehicle was the stolen car. They also spoke with witnesses, one of whom saw the suspect by the stolen car, Sgt. Jason Perry said at the time of the arrest.

A cell phone found near the car was linked to Abel, who had left the scene in a red sedan, Perry said.

Authorities began a search of the stolen vehicle, which yielded shaved keys, used by thieves to steal cars. Police also watched surveillance video taken at the gas station, which showed Abel loading items from the stolen Accord to the red sedan, Perry said. After an investigation, Abel was found at a Grass Valley apartment and taken into custody.

