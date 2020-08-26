Grass Valley vandalism suspect arrested

Grass Valley police say they’ve caught the man responsible for spray painting almost 30 businesses and causing over $10,000 in damage.

Nathaniel Pascal Nunez de Arco, 18, of Nevada City, faces a felony vandalism count. Arrested early Wednesday, he remained jailed that day under $10,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Undercover officers arrested de Arco after spotting him near midnight in the general area of the vandalism — McKnight Way, South Auburn Street and Freeman Lane. No businesses were open, and de Arco was wandering through the area, Capt. Steve Johnson said.

De Arco then went to a home, where officers spoke with him, he added.

“He matched the description of the suspect identically — height, weight, appearance, clothing,” the captain said.

Additionally, the officers saw paint splatter on de Arco’s sweatshirt that matched the colors used in the vandalism.

“He did give a statement in which he admitted to committing at least some of the graffiti,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, 28 businesses and one residence were vandalized between Sunday and Tuesday in the area of South Auburn Street, McKnight Way and Freeman Lane. The graffiti included the moniker “Creed,” as well as acronyms referencing anti-police sentiments and obscenities.

Most of the graffiti was about 6-feet wide, Johnson said.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.