Grass Valley truck theft suspect facing new assault case

A man suspected in the April theft of a truck from a Grass Valley business has been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in that case.

However, Aaron Nicklaus Sullivan, 42, also is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred in October 2019, court records state.

Sullivan was in Nevada County Superior Court Thursday in connection with both cases, as well as on a petition to revoke his parole in an earlier case. A public defender had been appointed initially, but declared a conflict, noted Judge Robert Tice-Raskin. Attorney Larry Montgomery was appointed to represent Sullivan on all three legal matters and asked to defer entering a plea.

Sullivan was arrested by Grass Valley police detectives in late April after he was linked to the theft of a 1990 Nissan pickup on March 26 from Tripp’s Auto Body on Freeman Lane. The truck was reported to be on some property in the 11000 block of Lime Kiln Road, Lt. Joe Matteoni said. A search warrant was served at the property and the Nissan truck was located, as were three other stolen vehicles — a 2004 Dodge Ram truck stolen from Citrus Heights, a KTM motorcycle stolen from Nevada City and a quad stolen from Grass Valley.

Sullivan was arraigned on the stolen property charge on Thursday, and Tice-Raskin set his bail on that case at $20,000.

However, Sullivan already had a $100,000 bond set on an assault case filed by Nevada County deputies after the warrant search on the Lime Kiln Road property.

Details on the assault case weren’t available.

Tice-Raskin said Sullivan has no bail for the parole violation. No decision was made Thursday on the parole revocation, and Sullivan remained jailed that day.

In September 2017, Sullivan was arrested after fleeing from officers in a truck reported stolen from north Sacramento, authorities said. He subsequently pleaded no contest to a vehicle theft charge and served a prison term in the county jail, court records state.

Sullivan is set to return to court on Thursday.

