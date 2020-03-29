Grass Valley suspect in custody after report of armed robbery

Jerry Delgado



One suspect is in custody and the other is being sought by Grass Valley Police after they robbed another man at knifepoint late Thursday night, authorities said.

Jerry Joseph Delgado, 31, remains in custody in county jail on charges of robbery, second-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and criminal conspiracy. He is being held on a $100,000 bond, jail records state.

A man from an apartment complex on Dorsey Drive called 911 at 10:46 p.m. to report he had been robbed, dispatch report state. He said two men with masks stole several thousand dollars as well as cigarettes, methamphetamine and marijuana. One of the men was armed with a knife and injured him, but he did not want medical attention.

On Friday, Grass Valley Police arrested Delgado, but still are looking for the second suspect.

Delgado had just been released from jail Thursday after a Tuesday arrest. In that incident, Grass Valley Police took him into custody after he reportedly pulled a knife on an acquaintance during a verbal dispute. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was released on $10,000 bond,

Delgado faced a similar accusation in 2015, after he allegedly robbed two of his friends at knifepoint before taking off with some cash, marijuana and three guitars. In that case, he was charged with criminal threats, grand theft and second-degree robbery and subsequently pleaded no contest to the theft charge.

