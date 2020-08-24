Grass Valley stabbing suspect sought
Grass Valley police officers responding to an assault report with at least one person stabbed arrived at the scene to find both the victim and the suspect gone.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was located at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where he had been driven by a witness, said Sgt. Clint Bates.
Officers responded to the call from a residence in the 1400 block of Segsworth Way just before noon Sunday, Bates said.
There was no positive ID on the suspect, who was being sought south of Grass Valley and into Placer County, he said.
A motive for the assault was still under investigation, and the victim was treated at the hospital for an unknown number of stab wounds.
— Staff Writer Liz Kellar
