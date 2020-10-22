Grass Valley stabbing suspect allegedly found with knives, arrested again

A Grass Valley man facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed someone last month was back in custody after being found with three knives, authorities said.

Aaron James Campbell, 54, was booked Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail, and remained in custody Thursday without bail, according to jail records.

Grass Valley police officers responded around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a grocery store in the 800 block of Sutton Way after a report that a man was screaming at employees and threatening them, dispatch reports stated.

When officers arrived, they found Campbell across the street, and he told them he began arguing with store employees because they wanted him to put on a mask, said Sgt. Brian Blakemore.

One of the officers noticed that Campbell had a small folding knife hanging from a necklace and attempted to take it from Campbell, who repeatedly “batted” his hands away, Blakemore said.

Campbell then suddenly reached into his shirt, exposing a machete he had strapped to his body underneath his clothing, Blakemore said.

His actions caused enough concern that the officer drew his weapon, Blakemore said, adding the officer then determined Campbell was not being assaultive but was trying to explain he needed to remove the machete. Campbell had a third knife in his possession as well, a folding knife in his pocket, Blakemore said.

Campbell was charged not only for carrying a concealed knife, but for violating probation in a 2017 case and for committing a felony while on bail for the September arrest, jail records state.

On Sept. 22, Grass Valley police had been dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Sutton Way and found a 26-year-old Grass Valley man with knife wounds to one of his shins, his wrist and his shoulder. Campbell reportedly had begun arguing with the victim and his wife, which escalated into a physical fight, at which point Campbell drew a knife, Blakemore said.

In that incident, Campbell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon on his person, as well as violating probation, according to jail records. He was released from custody on a $25,000 bond the following day, reports state.

