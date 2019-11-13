Grass Valley robbery suspect takes plea agreement

A Grass Valley man originally arrested on suspicion of robbery, battery, receipt of stolen property, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance ended up pleading no contest to petty theft.

Christopher Ross, 33, was arrested July 10 after an argument with his girlfriend over money, authorities said.

Ross reportedly had been arguing with the victim while she was driving in downtown Grass Valley. He grabbed her $100 wallet and phone, and jumped from the vehicle. When Ross was located, police found a small amount of suspected heroin and methamphetamine on him, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Jason Perry said.

Prosecutors opted against charging Ross on the initial counts, instead accusing him of petty theft and possession of controlled substances. He subsequently pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor theft charge and was sentenced in early September to 113 days in jail, with credit for time served. The controlled substances charge was dismissed, court records state.

