Grass Valley robbery suspect pleads to petty theft charge

A Grass Valley man accused of stealing from his girlfriend was sentenced to 113 days in county jail after pleading no contest to petty theft and drug charges.

Christopher Ross, 33, of Grass Valley, was arrested July 10 after an argument with his girlfriend while driving in downtown Grass Valley.

At some point Ross, who was in the backseat, reportedly reached forward, grabbed his girlfriend’s wallet and phone and jumped from the vehicle. When Ross was located, he didn’t have the wallet and phone on him, but showed officers where the items were. Police reportedly did find a small amount of suspected heroin and methamphetamine on Ross.

Ross initially was charged with robbery, defined as occurring when someone takes property from another by force or fear. But after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him, a Nevada County Superior Court judge did not find enough evidence to hold him on that charge, but did hold him on the lesser charge of petty theft.

On Sept. 4, Ross pleaded no contest to petty theft, and two charges of possessing a controlled substance were dismissed. He was sentenced to 113 days with no time left to be served.

Supervisor’s son takes plea agreement on ID fraud charges

Alejandro “Alex” Miguel Alba, 28, of Grass Valley, last month pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of forgery, possessing stolen property and false evidence of vehicle registration.

Alba, the son of Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall, was arrested in April after Hall reported one of her personal checks stolen.

“My son has struggled with substance abuse for some time,” Hall said in a statement released after Alba’s arrest. “His struggle is one of the reasons why I am passionate about helping others with mental health and substance use issues.”

Alba was sentenced to 60 days in jail to be served on work release, three years of probation, and search and seizure terms related to electronic devices.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.