Grass Valley robbery suspect held on $111K bond

A Grass Valley man accused of pushing his victim from a wheelchair during a robbery remained in custody Tuesday under $111,000 in bond, authorities said.

Richard Dale Malone, 54, faces charges of robbery and disorderly conduct, as well as outstanding misdemeanor warrants, jail records state.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, contacted Grass Valley police Monday to report having been assaulted and robbed just before midnight the night before in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway, Sgt. Clint Bates said. According to the victim, he “got jumped” and his assailant pushed him out of his wheelchair, dispatch reports state.

The victim sustained some minor injuries. He told officers the suspect took his wallet, which included his driver’s license and some cash, Bates said.

Evidence was recovered at the scene that identified the possible suspect as Malone. An officer remembered having seen Malone recently in the 300 block of East Main Street, and located him there at the bus stop. Malone had been drinking and was uncooperative, but was subsequently arrested without incident. The victim’s ID was located on Malone’s person during a search, Bates added,

